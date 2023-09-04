St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Opinion/National Opinion

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Repairing our essential services

Updated September 4 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier and Member for Kogarah, Chris Minns.
NSW Premier and Member for Kogarah, Chris Minns.

This week, my Government has taken a significant step forward towards delivering on its commitment to repair the budget, in order to help rebuild essential services in Kogarah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.