St George Matters with Chris Minns: Repairing our essential services

This week, my Government has taken a significant step forward towards delivering on its commitment to repair the budget, in order to help rebuild essential services in Kogarah.
I have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association to progress the roll-out of Safe Staffing Levels in our public hospitals, starting with emergency departments.
This agreement is a commitment from both parties to work in good faith to develop a process and timeframe to implement Safe Staffing Levels, which will be set out in the Public Health System Nurses' and Midwives' Award.
The introduction of Safe Staffing Levels means more nurses working in our local hospitals, improved health outcomes, reduced waiting times and less pressure on our nurses and midwives.
I made a promise to the people of Kogarah to implement Safe Staffing Levels in our local hospitals and that's exactly what I am delivering.
This is another step in my plan to turn around 12 years of neglect by the previous Government that saw the on-time commencement of treatment in NSW Emergency Departments fall to all-time record lows.
My Government has already abolished the wages cap for frontline workers and delivered a 4.5% salary increase for nurses and midwives across NSW - the biggest pay increase in more than a decade.
On top of this, I have also committed to hiring an additional 1,200 additional nurses and midwives during our first term.
We can make these important changes to support frontline workers because my Government is making the difficult but responsible decisions associated with spending.
I am gradually repairing the budget in a sustainable way, reprioritising spending to where it is needed most and rebuilding the essential services that we all rely on.
Finally, I want to send a message to the people of Kogarah, that as your local Member of Parliament, I am focussed on fixing wait times, improving health outcomes for our local community and giving nurses the support, they need.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.