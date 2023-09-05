A business that is 'Abel' to frame it all Advertising Feature

Paul Abel, managing director of FrameAbel, a custom framing company based in Peakhurst. Picture supplied

Having framed everything from a tea towel to a signed Michael Jackson vinyl, Paul Abel managing director of FrameAbel, is always interested to see what will come through the doors for him to frame next.

"We love hearing the story behind each piece that we frame," Paul said. "We pride ourselves on our friendly and caring attitude, working individually with each customer to deliver a product that is of high-quality workmanship, that we know they will love."

Paul has worked in the picture framing industry for over 20 years and has learnt a lot about the industry over that time.

"In early 2019 I decided it was time to create my own company, FrameAbel. This had been a dream of mine for a long time," he said.



"FrameAbel began in my garage in 2019 and then I expanded in 2021 and moved into our workshop and showroom at Peakhurst.

"I've always had a strong appreciation for art and a confident ability in woodwork, so I knew picture framing was for me. After the sudden closure of the previous business I was working for, I felt the time was right to make my mark in this industry."

FrameAbel now employs two part-time framers and an administrator, which Paul says "feels like a lot of growth coming from when I first started as just me working from the garage."



FrameAbel's speciality is custom framing - they frame artworks, stretch and frame canvases, print on both paper and canvas as well as provide mirror framing and sports memorabilia framing.



"We've recently helped a few high school students with their HSC projects. It's been great working with them to help present the artwork that they've worked so hard on," Paul said.

"We've also had a lot of sports jerseys come through the door with finals season, framing both local and state team jerseys."

The business offers competitive prices without sacrificing on product and quality, and they are certified Australian Made.

However large or small your order is, FrameAbel will still offer the same quality of service and attention to detail.



"When dealing with precious pieces or items of value, you need careful hands to work on them," Paul said. "And a standard store-bought frame won't always protect your piece. We build our frames with conservation in mind. We try to find the best solution that works for both the customer's budget and presents the piece well."

FrameAbel love it when locals come back to them again for another piece to be framed. They enjoy building that relationship and working with them because they know the final result will become a part of the customer's home.



"We love to help the community when we can. We have been involved in numerous fundraisers for all sorts of charities and we are sponsors of several sporting clubs," Paul said. "We were also honoured to be recognised as a 2023 Finalist in the St George Local Business Awards."