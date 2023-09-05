Ultimate waterfront home

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 5
This stunning residence offers the perfect blend of luxury waterfront living and family comfort complete with your very own private beach right at your doorstep.
Perfectly positioned in the ultra peaceful Caringbah South, this home will suit families looking for supreme connection between the home, level lawns and pool.
Matt Callaghan from Matt Callaghan Real Estate said, "Nestled in a tranquil family friendly cul-de-sac with level street access to the house this is one you don't want to miss."
Walking inside, the open-plan layout welcomes you with expansive interiors that frame stunning panoramic water views.
With five generously sized bedrooms featuring built-in robes, plus a home office there's plenty of space for the entire family to unwind or escape.
At the heart of the home, a light-filled stone kitchen seamlessly flows into the open living area and overlooks the yard. The landscaped level lawns with mature garden beds and hedges, lead to a saltwater pool overlooking the Port Hacking waterways.
Experience deep water access via the jetty and pontoon.
"Whether it's a barbecue or a festive family gathering, this space sets the scene for unforgettable moments," Matt said. "With easy access to local amenities, this home ticks all the boxes while enjoying the ultimate waterfront lifestyle."
