As Mark Pacey lapped Gunnamatta back and forth along the nets, his mind kept racing back to one persistent thought.
He wasn't dwelling on his aching shoulder, shivering torso or desire to have his thirst quenched. It was a reminder that how he was feeling on his 10th hour stroke, was nothing compared to how children endure cancer treatment.
The Lugarno dad completed a 30 kilometre swim on September 2 at Cronulla as part of his community fundraising initiative The Bloody Long Day, which raises money for The Kids' Cancer Project.
He founded the event after his son was diagnosed, and has raised more than $300,000 for the charity since he began it five years ago.
"It was a bloody long day - really tough but successful with plenty of people down there, which was fantastic," Mr Pacey said. "I was super happy to complete the swim in 10 hours and 28 minutes and despite not being able to move my left shoulder, I pulled up pretty well.
"I got really cold as the sun was going down. I could feel my body start to shut down. But there was another thought I kept coming back to. I got a nice message from Children's Cancer Institute researcher the night before, saying 'hey all the best and just so you know, the research community is incredibly grateful.'"
The strain started to set in after about eight hours, but seeing the result - more than $55,000 raised this year, was worth the pain.
A nice cup of hot soup went down a treat at the finish line, followed by a carb-loaded bowl of pasta.
"We will have more challenges during the month and I'm quite confident we will get another $10-15,000 - that's more than $300,000 raised for the project," Mr Pacey said.
Also taking on The Bloody Long Day challenge was 12-year-old Lachie Targett of Cronulla Public School. He ran 30km - three 10km laps across Cronulla, raising more than $6000.
