The young Jersey Flegg Sharks team has gone down to the Bulldogs in their qualifying clash at Kogarah on Sunday, setting up a sudden death match up with the Eels this week.
The second placed Bulldogs came out red hot, leading 24-0 before the Cronulla side had earned a play the ball in attacking territory, and despite a Sharks fightback before half time the Dogs went on to win 42-22.
In a killer blow just before the break a seven tackle set allowed the Bulldogs to march down field and some ordinary defence from the Sharks saw their opponents cross for a fifth try of the half with the hooter sounding, leaving the score 30-12.
Even a double by Sharks fullback Siteni Taukamo getting it to 32-22 wasn't enough as the Dogs kicked on late in the second half.
Despite the loss the Sharks live to fight another day, moving onto a game against an Eels side at Leichhardt Oval this Saturday, the Eels having knocked the Panthers out of the Flegg finals series last match.
In the NRLW game named the most crucial match of Round 7 with the Broncos in fifth spot and two points clear of the Sharks, the 'home' side were able to hold on against a late Cronulla fightback to post a 32-28 win at Townsville's Queensland Country Bank Stadium.
Brisbane held on to claim the win after letting the Sharks score two quick tries - including a huge 70-metre effort from Emma Tonegato to bring her side within a converted try with only moments left to play.
Sharks star five-eighth Emma Tonegato had come off the field in the first half with a head knock, but returned to the field in jersey number 22 to play the second half after being cleared following her HIA.
Sharks coach Tony Herman said they put themselves in a position to win the game but just didn't get it done in that last minute or two.
"I thought we had some opportunities on their line there where it could have gone our way and we probably just didn't take the right option," he said
"But I am very proud of the girls who put themselves in that position to actually win the game, but we just need to be a bit smarter at the end."
This week, the Sharks will be in action in a rare Thursday night game for the NRLW and will host the St George Illawarra Dragons at PointsBet Stadium in the first ever local derby.
Cronulla sit one spot behind the Dragons on the ladder- and two wins out of the top five with two games remaining-they must win both to play finals.
