Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Grow It Local this spring

Get inspired by seeing who's growing locally and what's under cultivation with Grow It Local's Aussie patch map. By browsing the map, you can see what jams, preserves, pickles, sauces, seasonings and other delicious things your community members are making. You can list your homemade food from the produce you make too. Swap recipes or even ask someone for advice. There are even opportunities to attend local food experiences that celebrate local produce, growers, chefs and like-minded businesses.