Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Grow It Local this spring

Now that spring is here, I'm sure there are many of our green-thumbed residents out in their garden preparing for the season ahead. It is so nice to see and feel the warmer weather.
If you are a gardening enthusiast, even a beginner that is not sure where to start, I encourage you to get involved with Grow It Local.
Council has started a partnership with Grow It Local, a free online food growing community that assists people to grow, share and eat locally grown produce.
By signing up to Grow It Local, you can learn to grow, connect and share with other backyard, balcony, community garden and window-sill gardeners.
Get inspired by seeing who's growing locally and what's under cultivation with Grow It Local's Aussie patch map. By browsing the map, you can see what jams, preserves, pickles, sauces, seasonings and other delicious things your community members are making. You can list your homemade food from the produce you make too. Swap recipes or even ask someone for advice. There are even opportunities to attend local food experiences that celebrate local produce, growers, chefs and like-minded businesses.
During spring, there are monthly digital workshops for members to watch and learn skills to grow healthy organic food, no matter your level of experience. Sessions including how to grow your own vegetables from seeds, and how to make this your best ever-growing season are just some examples.
This partnership is important for Council as it builds more sustainable, resilient communities in Georges River and reduces our impact on the environment. As a community, we are very passionate about helping the environment and this membership can make a difference in cutting down on food waste to landfill.
There are currently 64 local members and 12 registered patches so far, so I encourage you to register your patch and get growing.
To learn more and register, visit Council's Grow It Local webpage.
