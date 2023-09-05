An entertainer's delight

Property of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 6
This brand new two-storey penthouse apartment features spectacular 360-degree views from Gunnamatta Bay and the city skyline, to South Cronulla Beach and the ocean beyond.
A true entertainer's delight it is home to a six-metre pool, landscaped outdoor seating area, outdoor kitchen and bar as well as outdoor dining and lounging areas.
Suzanne Hibberd from Abode Property - Cronulla said, "The Oasis penthouse offers the ultimate in luxury, space and privacy with uninterrupted water frontage for a lifetime right on the shores of Gunnamatta Bay."
Spanning two full floors, the property features the primary living zone with an oversized balcony, state-of-the-art kitchen and butler's pantry, open-plan living and dining and an additional family room.
"The elegant kitchen has limestone benchtops featuring Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances. Also, enjoy the fully integrated wine fridge with glass window wine display," Suzanne said.
All bedrooms feature their own en suites, walk-in wardrobes and private balconies with sweeping views.
There is a private six-car garage with lock-up security and excellent additional storage.
The list of inclusions encompasses ducted zoned VRV air-conditioning throughout, C-Bus home automation and a luxurious Escea frameless fireplace in the living room.
