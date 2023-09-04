The Cronulla Sharks' 13 seasons skipper Wade Graham will be given a double career home ground send-off after his team-mates dug in and put the Raiders away in a 24-6 Father's Day defeat at PointsBet on Sunday afternoon.
Season's last game heroics have been few and far between but after a first half arm wrestle that had the crowd quiet, it suddenly came to life after a spear tackle by Raiders Seb Kris.
The Raiders outside back has entered an early guilty plea and will miss five games for the tackle on Sione Katoa that resulted in him being sent from the field with Cronulla leading 10-6 and the game hanging in the balance.
Having entered Round 27 tied on 32 points, the two sides were actually competing for the right to play at home in the opening week of the finals and for the first hour they delivered a game which had all of the intrigue you'd expect from a sudden-death encounter.
While the fans weren't impressed - the Raiders were intent on completing at a high rate and then peppering Connor Tracey with bombs, so the Sharks played along trying to be more adventurous with the ball - but with Tindale and Hynes bombing Raiders' fullback Jordan Rapana who had outjumped Tracey early to score.
But there was very little between them prior to Kris being marched off.
With Kris gone, the Sharks took immediate advantage with tries three minutes apart from Braydon Trindall and Ronaldo Mulitalo, which took them to a 20-6 lead and relieved the pressure.
A try to Sione Katoa put the icing on the cake for Cronulla in front of their home fans but Connor Tracey left the field with a knee injury and didn't return.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said they did it the hard way.
"We hit the skids a bit in the mid part of the year and I'm proud of all the work we had to do to get ourselves in this position.
"I thought it was a cracking game for the most part, it was going end to end, set to set - obviously with the send-off it then made it hard for them.
"For most of the game though it was a pretty good audition for a semi."
The Sharks have secured home field advantage and now have a sudden-death meeting with the Roosters on Saturday night.
