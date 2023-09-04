St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
John Veage
John Veage
September 4 2023
It was a happy career send-off for skipper Wade Graham with the Sharks winning 24-6 on Father's Day after Raiders Seb Kris was sent from the field. Picture John Veage
The Cronulla Sharks' 13 seasons skipper Wade Graham will be given a double career home ground send-off after his team-mates dug in and put the Raiders away in a 24-6 Father's Day defeat at PointsBet on Sunday afternoon.

