Book Week in Bayside

September 5 2023 - 6:00am
The council received 1,524 entries from 15 Bayside schools for this year's Read, Grow, Inspire Book Week art competition.
Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry presented students with their Book Week awards at a ceremony in the Rockdale Town Hall on Thursday, August 31.

