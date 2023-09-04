Book Week in Bayside

Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry presented students with their Book Week awards at a ceremony in the Rockdale Town Hall on Thursday, August 31.
The council received 1,524 entries from 15 Bayside schools for this year's Read, Grow, Inspire Book Week art competition.
Bayside Council celebrates Book Week every year with an art competition and library activities for young school children.
The winning entries were on display in Council libraries and at the Awards presentation.
All the Book Week books can be borrowed from Council Libraries.
"I would like to thank all teachers and parents for their ongoing support and encouragement for this initiative that celebrates the importance of books in children's lives," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
"I am always amazed by the creativity of our young readers the way they enthusiastically embrace this competition."
