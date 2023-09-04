Cultural significance of the Bruce Lee statue highlighted

The cultural significance of the Bruce Lee Statue at Kogarah Town Square has been recognised by Georges River Council.
At the August 28 meeting, the council unanimously voted to support a motion from Councillor Ben Wang to note the cultural significance of the statue to the attendees of the Bruce Lee 50th Jubilee Memorial Ceremony.
The statue was the centre of the Jubilee Memorial Ceremony at Kogarah Town Square when several hundred people gathered on Thursday, July 20 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death.
The life-size statue of Bruce Lee was a gift from the District of Shunde in the city of Foshan, China which has an ancestral connection to the US-born Lee. Many St George residents also have connections with Shunde.
In support of the motion, the council stated: The Bruce Lee statue is a replica of a 19-metre-high statue which features in Shunde's 'Bruce Lee Paradise' theme park. It represents a symbol of unity and showcases an appreciation of the different cultures that make up the vibrant Georges River community. The Bruce Lee statue solidifies the connection and contribution Bruce Lee had on the wider community as a prominent influence in martial arts, acting and modelling."
Mr Sam Luo, the chairperson of World Dragon Fan Club Australia who organized the event, spoke passionately at the council meeting.
"Bruce Lee had left so much heritage for the world. He's not only a master of traditional Chinese martial arts, but he was also the founder of Jeet Kune Do, a hybrid martial arts philosophy drawing from different combat disciplines that is often credited with paving the way for modern mixed martial arts (MMA)," Mr Luo said.
"Through his amazing Kung Fu and movies, he has bridged the gap between East and West. He had changed the way Chinese people were presented in American films and therefore in the world.
"As a local businessman running the restaurants at Kogarah and Hurstville for many years, I'm so happy to see the memorial service had attracted hundreds of residents to attend the service and got lots of media attention in front of the Bruce Lee Statue.
"This cultural event has also stimulated the local economy and the council should support more events like this in the future.
"Many people in Georges River are from Bruce Lee's hometown Shunde, just like me. The statue was donated by his hometown and over the years, it has become the symbol of our community unity for lots of residents connected to Bruce Lee, by spirit or ancestor. That's why I'm so glad Councillor Ben Wang has highlighted the cultural significance of the statue."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.