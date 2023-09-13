St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Letter to the Editor: The real agenda at Hungry Point is a lockout of the public

Updated September 13 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:55pm
Hungry Point Reserve at the tip of Gunnamatta Bay. Picture by John Veage
The axing of the proposed Hungry Point Walkway by the Minns Government is a real blow to the recreational opportunities for the people of Southern Sydney. It means the public will be locked out of public lands.

