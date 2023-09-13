The axing of the proposed Hungry Point Walkway by the Minns Government is a real blow to the recreational opportunities for the people of Southern Sydney. It means the public will be locked out of public lands.
The walkway proposal is an extension of the ever popular Esplanade from Salmon Haul Bay right around to Darook Park.
It seems incredible the state government can be telling us we have to live in higher densities in smaller apartments, while at the same time, are pulling the plug on the opportunities for recreation that apartment dwellers will need for a healthy lifestyle.
The reason for Minister Kamper's refusal is a perceived safety issue where the road to the Marine Rescue boat ramp crosses over the proposed walkway.
We are talking about sleepy hollow here! There is very little traffic up and down the road to the boat ramp and that traffic will be from Marine Rescue NSW personnel who are highly trained in safety and risk management.
How is it that our surf clubs and bush fire brigades can safely take their equipment regularly across busy pedestrian ways and yet Marine Rescue are incapable of the task?
The real agenda here is a lock out of the public to give one organisation exclusive use of a beautiful waterfront compound that could easily be shared by all.
Byron Hurst, former Trust member, Cronulla
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.