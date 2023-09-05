Sutherland Shire's dwindling number of independent fruit and vegetable operators are battling on as other businesses fall around them.
The Whole Fruit & Grocery Store at Southgate Sylvania closed on Thursday August 31.
Five weeks earlier, Jannali Quality Fruit & Vegetables rolled down the shutters for the last time.
The demise of the Sylvania business came just weeks after it was named Greengrocer of the Year in the Sydney Markets 2023 Fresh Awards and winner of the Fresh Food category of the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards for the second year in a row.
Owner Daphne Raiti said retail in general was suffering with the economic downturn, "but independent fruit and vegetable suppliers have been impacted the most".
Ms Raiti said their business was down 40 per cent compared with a few years ago, while the rent was rising.
"I had an opportunity to renew the lease, but when I looked at the figures it just wasn't sustainable," she said.
Other independent fruit and veg operators in the shire, interviewed by the Leader, also told of the impact of skyrocketing costs and strong competition from the large supermarkets.
Jojo Barana, at Fruiticious Gymea, said, "It is very hard, but we are lucky to have a lot of regulars who support us and small business in general. We have fresh fruit, our service is the best and every Thursday we give seniors a 10 per cent discount".
Jasmine Scali, manager of Panetta Mercato, Kirrawee, said price rises for the products they were buying, plus electricity and other costs, together with strong competition from the large supermarkets, made it very difficult for independent operators.
"We try to provide other things the large supermarkets don't have in the way of customer service, such as cashiers instead of self-service, which customers like," she said.
"We also try to give the best quality. These are the things that keep us going."
Abilio Paiva, at Fruitezy in Westfield Miranda, said his family-owned business had two other shops, at Pyrmont and Maroubra, but the toughest trading conditions were in the shire store.
"People are not spending, and the centre is very quiet," he said. "Tell the customers to buy more fruit and veg."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.