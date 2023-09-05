St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Shire fruit and veg businesses battle on as others fall around them

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 5 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fruiticious Gymea manager Jojo Barana with Brad Tapfield, a regular customer supporting small business. Picture by Murray Trembath
Fruiticious Gymea manager Jojo Barana with Brad Tapfield, a regular customer supporting small business. Picture by Murray Trembath

Sutherland Shire's dwindling number of independent fruit and vegetable operators are battling on as other businesses fall around them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.