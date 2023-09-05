Updated
An extraordinary meeting of Sutherland Shire Council has heard there will be "a massive community uprising" if the state government cuts back the Hungry Point Reserve clifftop walk and fences off the Marine Rescue NSW area.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan urged the government to "stick to the recommendations" of the 2012 report by David Harley on future uses of the site.
A unanimous resolution by Liberal, Labor and independent councillors called on Premier Chris Minns and Lands Minister Steve Kamper to allow the clifftop walk to go ahead as planned and the $7 million in allocated funding retained for the project.
Mr Kamper will also be asked to meet with the council and other stakeholders.
The resolution also recognised "the hard work and dedication by the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager Board volunteer group (the Trust), in championing a visionary design for the clifftop walk, and their commitment to ensuring that much of Hungry Point Reserve is publicly accessible".
The Trust's term expires towards the end of this month and it appears it is unlikely to be reappointed.
The meeting on Monday night was called following the government's move to allow a large section of walkway to be scrapped and Maritime Rescue NSW's area to be fenced off, preventing public access.
Several councillors pointed to the importance of the walkway not just for shire residents, but for many thousands of visitors.
It was suggested Mr Kamper, as a shire resident - he lives at Taren Point - and Mr Minns "who lives just across the bridge" - would surely understand how much the coastal walkway was valued by the local community.
In a mayoral minute, Cr Carmelo Pesce said the former fisheries research site at Cronulla was "an iconic location with expansive views across Port Hacking to Bundeena and the Royal National Park".
"The site, owned by the NSW State Government is managed by Crown Lands, which in turn have assigned management to the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager (HPRLM) Board," he said.
"Over the past eight years, the HPRLM Board, a group of dedicated volunteers, has worked with the aim of opening the area to all, while sensitively preserving the site's First Nation's history and important places, acknowledging the site's history as a migrant hostel, as well as recognising the need of Marine Rescue NSW as a vital emergency service.
"The Clifftop Walk design overseen by the HPRLM Board, balanced both Marine Rescue's operational needs for a base while ensuring the community had access to the most panoramic views from Hungry Point Reserve.
"The vision for community access, includes creating a continuous active transport link from the Bate Bay beach areas and walking paths around to Gunnamatta Bay, rounding the southern tip of the peninsular.
"This is the uniquely designed Clifftop Walk aimed to capture the scenic views while also leaving heritage areas undisturbed.
"The former NSW State Liberal Government had committed to funding the Clifftop Walk, by providing $6.9M.
"While $4.785M received to date and the balance due on completion of the project under the terms of a signed agreement.
"The project, with detailed design and tender documentation ready, was due to commence by the end of the year and was due for completion by September 2024.
"The Clifftop Walk project is now in jeopardy, with the tenure of the HPRLM Board set to end in late September 2023 and is unlikely to be extended and recent discussions between Crown Lands representatives and council officers suggesting that the balance of the state government funding committed to the project is set to be pulled.
"The HPRLM Board is also concerned that funds that they have carefully accrued through responsible management over the eight years, totalling some $300,000, may also need to be handed back to the State Government."
Cr Provan recalled how in 2011, while she was mayor, Katrina Hodgkinson, the National Party Minister for Primary Industries announced the closure of the fisheries centre.
"Council, myself as mayor and Mark Speakman fought this decision and lost," she said.
"David Harley AM was appointed to recommend the future of the site. I had a lot of input with David as did the local community. I advocated for the whole site to be handed over to the community.
"In November 2012, David Harley issued a 63 page report and in his introduction he stated he attempted to touch this site with the wings of a butterfly. It now appears it is being hit with a sledgehammer."
Cr Provan said Mr Harley's recommendations included:
"I was part of the Trust board made up of the local community," Cr Provan said. " This was voluntary and progressed the walk around the point with help from Mark Speakman.
"Marine Rescue are trying to take over the site and the Trust do not agree with large buildings or fences. Sadly the Labor Government are listening to Marine Rescue and not the Trust or the community.
"They have had meetings with Marine Rescue and Council and not the Trust as reported by John Rayner in the Leader today.
"A previous Marine Rescue Commissioner wanted to keep a view from his office and opposed the walkway past his office.
"My fear is that the trust will be disbanded, Marine Rescue will do what they want and ruin the site and council will be left with a mess.
"Stick to the recommendations of the David Hurley report or there will be a massive community uprising."
