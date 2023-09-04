Riverwood Community Centre supports Yes campaign.

Riverwood Community Centre has announced its support for the 'Yes' campaign, to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament in the upcoming referendum on Saturday, October 14.
The Centre's spokesperson, Karl Saleh said that the endorsement of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament aligns with the centre's strategic plan and enduring commitment to equity and the ideals of a 'fair go'.
Riverwood Community Centre was one of the first local organisations to publicly show support for the Uluru Statement of the Heart in 2019.
"It is with this history that we back the 'Yes 2023' campaign on Saturday, October 14," said Mr Saleh, who is also a councillor on Canterbury-Bankstown Council.
"Our conviction stems from the belief that establishing a formal government voice will contribute to narrowing the gap for First Nations people, particularly in critical areas such as health, education, and employment.
"Supporting the Voice to Parliament for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and the Uluru Statement goes hand-in-hand with our promotion of safe, respectful, and inclusive communities. Within these communities, our shared commitment, values and belief to equity, diversity, reconciliation, and human dignity will be upheld by all."
Riverwood Community Centre has evolved over the past 40 years from a small neighbourhood centre into one of the largest community centres in the Canterbury-Bankstown and Georges River areas.
Staff and volunteers speak Italian, Greek, Spanish, Arabic, Polish, Vietnamese, Korean, Cantonese, Indonesian, Mandarin and Hindi, offering a broad range of services to the community in the areas of aged care and child, youth and family services.
