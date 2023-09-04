St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Riverwood Community Centre supports Yes campaign.

Updated September 5 2023 - 10:03am, first published 9:54am
Riverwood Community Centre spokesperson, Karl Saleh, (centre) with volunteers and staff.
Riverwood Community Centre has announced its support for the 'Yes' campaign, to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament in the upcoming referendum on Saturday, October 14.

