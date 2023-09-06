Sutherland Shire Council has a range of upcoming community events for various age groups.
The council provided the following rundown:
Prince Edward Park Spring Walk
Fancy a free guided bushwalk on a Sunday morning? Come along and enjoy an informative morning of bird watching and spring flowers though the Woronora Valley from 9am to 1pm on Sunday 17 September at 118 Prince Edward Park Road, Woronora. Brought to you by Bushcare, a community-based volunteer program supported by Sutherland Shire Council.
Bike to the Beach
Come along to a fun 7km bicycle ride from Taren Point Shorebird Reserve to Don Lucas Reserve, Cronulla (near Wanda beach) on Sunday 17 September. What a great way to get some fresh air, exercise, and enjoy the company of others. The supervised course along off-road paths are easily managed by all ages. Volunteers will be on hand to assist at crossing points. There will be an inflatable obstacle course, giant slides, face painting, snake and reptile display, food and drink stalls, giveaways and games at the finish line. So, grab your bikes, helmets, your friends and family, and join Sutherland Shire Council, PCYC Sutherland and Endeavour Cycles for a fantastic experience on two wheels.
Register now sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/Bike2Beach
Joseph Banks Native Plants Reserve Auslan Tour
Join Sutherland Shire Council's Aboriginal Heritage Officer with an Auslan interpreter on a tour of Joseph Banks Native Plants Reserve, Manooka Place, Kareela. This is an opportunity to re-discover the history and uses of native plants in the Sutherland Shire and to celebrate National Week of Deaf People. This is a free event from 10am to 12.30pm on Friday 22 September for Sutherland Shire residents in the Deaf community.
For details and tickets, visit go.ssc.nsw.gov.au/JBSept22
Battle of the Bridges
Join this free all-ages event for an evening of live music from local up-and-coming bands from Sutherland Shire (SSC) and Georges River (GRC). Six bands will battle it out from 6pm to 9.30pm on Saturday 23 September at the Sutherland Arts Theatre, 25 East Parade, Sutherland. Line-up includes Spinning Cupids (SSC), Jacinta Drumond (GRC), Vermanic (SSC), Pocketwatch (GRC), Sundryver (SSC) and Dolor (GRC). Brought to you by Sutherland Shire Council and Georges River Council.
For details and tickets, visit go.ssc.nsw.gov.au/BOTB
School Holidays Fun
Spring into our range of fun activities on offer these school holidays. There are both free and paid activities facilitated by a mix of Sutherland Shire Council specialist staff from Bushcare, Libraries, Leisure Centres and Hazelhurst Arts Centre, plus artists and industry professionals.
Find out more sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/schoolholidays
Bushcraft Fest
For the first time, Bushcare will be offering all its crafty events in one place, the Bushcraft Fest. This 1 day event from 9am until 4pm on Saturday 23 September will see you either working with woody weeds, dyeing with natural dyes, participating in a native bee habitat workshop or a weaving course. Please note that all courses are running at the same time, so please book into one course only. Being held at Karingal Training Centre, 37-41 Achilles Road, Engadine. Bushcare is a community-based volunteer program supported by Sutherland Shire Council.
