Come along to a fun 7km bicycle ride from Taren Point Shorebird Reserve to Don Lucas Reserve, Cronulla (near Wanda beach) on Sunday 17 September. What a great way to get some fresh air, exercise, and enjoy the company of others. The supervised course along off-road paths are easily managed by all ages. Volunteers will be on hand to assist at crossing points. There will be an inflatable obstacle course, giant slides, face painting, snake and reptile display, food and drink stalls, giveaways and games at the finish line. So, grab your bikes, helmets, your friends and family, and join Sutherland Shire Council, PCYC Sutherland and Endeavour Cycles for a fantastic experience on two wheels.