Transport Minister Jo Haylen provides update on U-Go Mobility bus services

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 5 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
U-Go Mobility bus service. Picture supplied
An average of 86 bus trips are being cancelled each weekday in St George and Sutherland Shire despite an improvement in service reliability by operator U-Go Mobility.

