An average of 86 bus trips are being cancelled each weekday in St George and Sutherland Shire despite an improvement in service reliability by operator U-Go Mobility.
A month ago, the number was 400.
Another bus company has taken over the operation of 18 dedicated school bus services, and other operators are also supporting U-Go Mobility's Nightride services.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen provided an update on Region 10 services in a statement on Tuesday.
Ms Haylen said the plan was for services to return to "required performance later this year".
"We still aren't satisfied with the level of service in Region 10, but we are seeing some significant improvements for passengers," she said.
"Thanks to Transport for NSW's intervention, we're seeing fewer service cancellations and fewer complaints, but bus services still haven't returned to normal.
"We now have a cure plan in place to bring back the level of bus services that the community expects and the government will continue to hold the operator to account until that happens."
"If the level of service does not improve then all options remain on the table."
Ms Haylen said TfNSW had been working with U-Go Mobility on a stabilisation plan, after the department was forced to step in when the operator failed to deliver the expected level of service for the community.
TfNSW staff are working at U-Go Mobility depots to improve reliability, safety and service delivery and bus marshals are deployed at key interchanges, including Hurstville, Bankstown, Sutherland and Miranda to assist passengers.
Ms Haylen said TfNSW was also "working with U-Go Mobility to ensure robust recruitment plans are in place to manage driver shortages and a recruitment pipeline, to assist in service delivery".
"The operator has prioritised dedicated school services to reduce impacts on school students," she said.
"Public service routes used by large numbers of local school students have also been identified and prioritised.
"U-Go Mobility now has a Dedicated Schools Liaison Officer working with local schools to provide regular communication, capture feedback and proactively manage school issues, including real-time contact regarding impacted school services.
"From August 17, Transit Systems has temporarily taken over the operation of 18 dedicated school bus services, to improve their reliability.
"Nightride services are being supported by other contracted operators' buses when needed.
"Transport for NSW is also working on providing additional support for elderly or vulnerable passengers, or those without access to travel apps. Hard copies of timetables have been issued to MP electorate offices to provide to constituents.
"Transport Management Centre commanders will also patrol back routes to provide greater visibility/presence and ensure passengers are not left waiting for long periods at bus stops due to cancellations.
"TfNSW has worked with the operator to put a plan in place that will bring the region back to required performance later this year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.