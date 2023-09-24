In the recent end of season Grand Final rush Sutherland Netball also saw their 2023 champions crowned.
In the top tier A1 Winter Sutherland Shire Netball competition Grand Final, the Menai Flames came from third spot down on the ladder in the regular season to beat the minor premiers the Thistles 36-34.
The Sutherland Shire Netball Association is one of the biggest Netball Associations in the State of New South Wales with 56 courts spread over their three centres at Belingara, Seymour Shaw and the Ridge netball courts.
Menai Flames Club President Gina Skinner congratulated all the Flames teams who made the last game of the season, the club winning four Grand Finals out four played- and finishing with an exciting win by the A1s in the stadium.
"Yes, we're so proud. the14s team that won also has the captain and vice-captain of the SSNA 14s rep team and they actually played in the 16 Division 1." she said
"They're an amazing team with quite a few rep and development squad players, plus our 12's won the 12 Div 3 and our A4 ladies team playing in their sixth consecutive GF won again."
"Six from six- fantastic"
The Menai club was established in 1992 running teams from 5 years to seniors.
