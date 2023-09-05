New chapter for the Old Kogarah Inn, Carlton

Georges RIver Council will take over the lease of the historic Old Kogarah Inn, at 247 Princes Highway Carlton from the International Buddhist Association of Australia.
The August 28 council meeting authorised the General Manager enter into a lease agreement, a deed of release and settlement with the Buddhist Association.
The council will meet any costs associated with the compulsory acquisition of the tenant's lease-hold interest.
The decision is the next step to returning the building to public use.
In February, 2022, the council voted unanimously to proceed with the compulsory acquisition of the building for the purpose of providing public recreation space.
The council voted to approach the government for approval to acquire the property by the compulsory acquisition process and to have it classified as community land.
The council also resolved to preserve the building for its heritage significance and to continue to make the building available for appropriate community use into the future.
Over the years the building has been a pub, a boarding house, was owned by an opera singer married to an English aristocrat, was briefly willed to a Maharishi, and was a Chinese restaurant before becoming a Buddhist Buddhist centre as a branch of the Nan Tien Temple at Wollongong.
Known as the Old Kogarah Inn, it was built by James English in 1879 and was licensed as a hotel from 1882 to 1917 when it was purchased by the Borsarini family. The hotel was converted into four flats, with the family dwelling in one.
There were three children in the family, James, Edna and Enid. Edna was an opera singer who went to England to further her singing career and sang at Covent Garden. She married English aristocrat Johnathan Linnel of ' Dukes Place ', West Peckham, a 900-yer-old house in Kent.
Edna inherited the Old Kogarah Inn in 1960. She lived in England for the rest of her life, regularly visiting Australia until her death in 1998.
A devotee of meditation, Edna often went to India to study with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi who achieved fame as the guru to the Beatles, the Beach Boys and other celebrities.
The Maharishi was the main beneficiary of Edna's will. But she decided to sell the Old Kogarah Inn when Kogarah Council placed a caveat on the property in 1976 that it be acquired by Council compulsorily in the future for open space. It was sold in 1987 and again in 1988. Edna died in Kent in 1998.
The most recent owner purchased the property in 1988 for $350,000. A Deed of Agreement was drawn up at that time stating that the property would be compulsorily acquired by Kogarah Council at the end of a 20 year period, that is, March 30, 2007.
When the time came, the owner applied to Kogarah Council for an extension of ten years and his request was granted with the property to come back to the Georges River Council on March 30, 2017.
The owner applied to the Local Planning Panel for a further ten years occupancy. This was denied.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.