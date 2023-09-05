St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New chapter for the Old Kogarah Inn, Carlton

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:06pm
The building at 247 Princes Highway, Carlton, known as the Old Kogarah Inn and currently used as a Buddhist Centre. Picgture: Chris Lane
Georges RIver Council will take over the lease of the historic Old Kogarah Inn, at 247 Princes Highway Carlton from the International Buddhist Association of Australia.

