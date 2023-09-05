St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bushfire hazard reduction burn to take place over three days from Friday September 8 in Holsworthy military reserve

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 6 2023 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hazard reduction burn area (coloured pink) in the Holsworthy military reserve. Picture RFS
Hazard reduction burn area (coloured pink) in the Holsworthy military reserve. Picture RFS

A major bushfire hazard reduction burn over three days in the Holsworthy military reserve is expected to create smoke across Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.