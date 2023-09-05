A major bushfire hazard reduction burn over three days in the Holsworthy military reserve is expected to create smoke across Sydney.
The burn will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 8-10, subject to the right weather conditions.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews, with support from other government agencies, will conduct the operation in approximately 2692 hectares.
An RFS statement said the area area had "not had any fire in the landscape for over 20 years".
"As history dictates, wild-fires that come from the western side of the Sutherland Shire pose serious risks to the community, so this hazard reduction burn will lower the risk to the Engadine, Barden Ridge, Heathcote and surrounding areas, giving firefighters a strategic advantage," the statement said.
"Due to the size of the hazard reduction burn, smoke will likely affect all of the Greater Sydney area for a number of days. We are urging the community to
- Keep doors and windows closed to prevent smoke entering homes
- Remove washing from clothes lines
- Ensure pets have a protected area
- If you are driving a vehicle, slow down, keep windows up and turn headlights on and;
- If you have asthma or a lung condition, reduce outdoor activities. If smoke levels are high and if shortness of breath or coughing develops, take your reliever medicine or seek medical advice."
The statement said traffic management would take place along Heathcote Road, and motorists were urged to adhere to temporary measures.
RFS crews will work rotating 12 hour shifts during the burn. A further three days of patrols will be conducted at regular intervals or until the fire is declared out.
A Burn Incident Management Team will also be established at the Sutherland Fire Control Centre working on rotating 12 hour shifts supporting the ground crews.
