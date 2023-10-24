Karoline Sousa carries a heavy load as a carer, but somehow keeps on smiling.
"It's my norm - I just put one foot after the other and keep on going," the Gymea resident said.
"There is no book to tell you what to do, but you manage, and along the way I have met some wonderful people."
Ms Sousa was among the "unsung heroes" at a morning tea at Tradies Gymea, organised by Sutherland Shire Council to recognise the contribution carers make to the community.
Her 20-year-old son Dylan has global development delay. "They don't have a label for it, but he pretty much doesn't walk and talk, and is in a wheelchair," she said.
In addition, Ms Sousa cares for her intellectually disabled cousin, 50, who was previously looked after by her mother, who passed away in April last year.
Both her son and cousin live with Ms Sousa and her husband and their other two children, 17, and 12.
Mel Muir, of Jannali, cares for her three children, aged 19, 17 and eight, who have a range of intellectual disabilities.
She admitted it was very challenging, "but it's life - I have been doing it for 19 years and I don't know any different."
Bruce Duff, of Sylvania, cares for his wife who has hearing loss and is also legally blind.
"I have been caring for her to some degree since we married, but she is very independent," he said.
"It is most important to allow people to maintain independence."
Margaret, another carer at the morning tea, has two adult sons, both of whom have autism, and one also has schizophrenia.
"It's a full-time job," she said. "They are settling into their own apartments at present, but I have to go there every day."
Margaret said it was "very isolating" and she appreciates the support provided by mental health service Stride.
The Dementia Carers Friendship Group filled one table at the function. Most of the group are caring for loved ones at home.
Imelda Gilmore, co-faciltator with Greg Hunter, lost her husband to early onset Alzheimer's disease seven years ago when he was 68.
"Greg was diagnosed when he was about 58, and he was in aged care for the last three years," she said. "I can share my experience with other people and help them on the journey.
"We sit with carers and support them. we get together regularly and just talk about what it's like to be a carer, and we try to support each other in the difficulties that come up when you are caring for someone living with dementia.
"It can be a very lonely journey."
