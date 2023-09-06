An 88-year-old Bangor woman, who uses a walking stick, had a difficult, uphill walk home after her U-Go Mobility bus missed the stop.
The woman's experience was reported to the Leader by a concerned neighbour, who said she had been having "repeated trouble catching buses".
Transport Minister Jo Haylen said on Tuesday an average of 86 bus trips were being cancelled each weekday in region 10, covering St George and Sutherland Shire, despite an improvement in services.
A month ago, the number was 400.
"We still aren't satisfied with the level of service in Region 10, but we are seeing some significant improvements for passengers," she said.
"Thanks to Transport for NSW's intervention, we're seeing fewer service cancellations and fewer complaints, but bus services still haven't returned to normal."
The Bangor resident's letter to the Leader:
I am writing this on behalf of my neighbour who is 88-years-old. She has been having repeated trouble catching buses in recent times.
Today she had yet another incident where she travelled from Bangor to Gymea for a medical appointment and knew to allow extra time.
Coming home, she waited for one hour for the bus (in the cold) and then pressed the indicator for the bus to stop at her stop.
Another person also pressed it and the driver went past the bus stop and when others called out "you have gone past the stop", he stopped halfway to the next stop.
One passenger got off the bus and my neighbour said to the driver "I'm on a walking stick I can't walk all the way back".
He didn't look at her and said "sorry". She then had to walk uphill to get herself home.
This is distressing for anyone and, as she is trying to be independent and doing exceptionally well for her age, it is of great concern.
We are aware of the issues with the new bus service, however this is not good enough and surely action needs to be taken.
M L, Bangor (name supplied)
