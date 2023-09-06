Lugarno Lions Community Fair springs back

The Lugarno Lions Community Fair was always a sure sign that spring had arrived.
And after a slight rejig of the calendar which saw the community fair held at Riverwood Park in March this year, the event will be held again on September 24.
The popular carnival has been described as one of the largest carnivals in Sydney outside of the Royal Easter Show.
There will be 25 carnival rides and sideshows, including Space Jam, Dodgems, Sizzler, Body Rock, Fantasy Cups, Flying Elephants and much more.
Past attendances have been in the tens of thousands and off-street parking will be available.
"Because the venue is close to Riverwood Station, only 10 minutes' walk, we encourage more people to travel to the Fair by public transport to Riverwood station," 2023 Lions Community Fair chairman, Kevin Reid said.
"From there a free all-day bus service will be provided by Club Rivers starting outside the club in Littleton Street, Riverwood."
There will be two stages of free all-day entertainment including the Jukebox Show MC'd by
the well-known television presenter and radio host Susie Elelman.
For the first time the local teenage band "Pocketwatch" will also be performing along with many other leading attraction will be "The Cockroaches" at the North Stage.
On field attractions include popular camel and pony rides, 120 stalls and the free Trackles Train and Animal Farm sponsored by Club Rivers.
The popular Classic Car Show is returning.
A wrestling sport demonstration will also be featured for the first time.
The Lugarno Lions Community Fair will be held on Sunday, September 24 from 10am to 4pm.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/lugarnolionsspringfestival
