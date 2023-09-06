One week into spring, and Thursday will bring an early burst of summer.
With an expected top of 25 degrees in Sydney's CBD, September 7 will bask in sunshine alongside waterside blooms.
But there is the chance of a thunderstorm at night, and the stretch to the weekend will be cooler.
Friday will drop to 22, with a high chance of showers. Temperatures go down again by Saturday, to a top of 19, but sunny, and Sunday will be similar.
The Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast for spring shows below average rainfall is likely, along with warmer than usual temperatures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.