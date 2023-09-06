In a welcoming development the Sutherland Shire Football Association has announced with the support of Football NSW that they have submitted their intention to compete in the NSW Girls' Youth League Two (U14s, U15s and U16s) Competitions in the 2024 season.
After recent stakeholder engagement session were held the Association and the Women's teams failed to achieve a middle ground which led to some disharmony and the SSFA from abstaining from participating in the FNSW Women's 1st grade, U20s and Girls Youth league for 2024.
Subject to ratification by the Football NSW Board via its Declaration of Leagues process, the Sutherland Shire Football Association will be conducting trials for positions in its L1W and GYL2 teams- the trial applications for the Girls' Skill Acquisition Program , Boys' Skill Acquisition Program), and Association Youth League have already commenced.
Laura Cowell the Vice President of Sutherland Shire Football Association said SSFA has always been a strong supporter of female football in the region, best demonstrated by having in excess of 7,000 female participants in its local competitions.
"Its a really positive result.
"We are grateful to have the support of Football NSW to deliver this opportunity to female footballers representing the Sutherland Shire in Football NSW Competitions " she said
"We encourage all aspiring footballers to participate in the trials and take advantage of this incredible opportunity."
Details regarding the trials, including dates, locations, and application procedures, will be made available on the SSFA website and Facebook page in due course.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.