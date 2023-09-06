St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Women's League back on the field

John Veage
John Veage
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 3:30pm
Women's rep football is back on the agenda in 2024 at the Sutherland Shire Football Association. Picture John Veage
In a welcoming development the Sutherland Shire Football Association has announced with the support of Football NSW that they have submitted their intention to compete in the NSW Girls' Youth League Two (U14s, U15s and U16s) Competitions in the 2024 season.

