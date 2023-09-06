An upgrade of the four-kilometre Cape Baily Track at Kurnell in Kamay Botany Bay National Park has been completed.
More than 520 metres of elevated boardwalk along the clifftop has been installed as part of the project.
The track, which provides spectacular ocean views, will eventually form part of the northern gateway for the Great Southern Walk, a 67 kilometre, multi-day walk from Sydney to the Illawarra.
The Great Southern Walk is expected to be fully completed in late 2024.
Robert Newton, acting director of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, said visitors might still be able catch a glimpse of whales at the end of the annual migration season.
"Starting at the spectacular Cape Solander whale watching platform, the Cape Baily Track hugs the coastline and gives walkers expansive, uninterrupted views over the Pacific Ocean," Mr Newton said.
"More than 520 metres of elevated boardwalk has been installed and forms part of the popular track that now provides a safer and more suitable walking experience for people of all ages.
"The track is not only much smoother and more even, it also takes people up off wet and boggy areas making for a much more pleasant experience.
"Near the southern end of the track is the Cape Baily Light, that opened in 1950 and is still in use today.
"If you're in the park to see whales, awesome coastal scenery or wanting to walk up to a piece of Sydney's maritime history, the upgraded Cape Baily Track is your go-to."
More information, visit NPWS
