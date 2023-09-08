Fisho's providing steady tiller for the community

In 1952 a group of about 20 fishing enthusiasts met in a small boatshed at Brighton-Le-Sands.
Their aim was to form a club to share their passion for fishing.
The Brighton-Le-Sands Amateur Fishermen's Association (BAFA) was formed and was popularly known as the Fisho's, based at a small tin clubhouse at Brighton Beach.
In August 1957 the BAFA was granted a licence by Rockdale Council over a portion of council land adjacent to Muddy Creek, off Bestic Street, Kyeemagh for a period of 30 years at one-pound per annum.
According to the original lease agreement, "The purpose of the licence is to be restricted to activities connected with the sport of fishing and such other sports as may be approved by Council.
"Within a period of three years the Association will erect at its own expense a boatshed, clubhouse, children's playground,parking area, general beautification and other construction work as agreed between the association and the Council to the extent of a lump sum of five thousand pounds."
The Association built its clubhouse and in 1965 added three slipways to assist members in maintaining their boats.
Over the years its role evolved beyond fishing by supporting many aspects of local life including providing a volunteer marine patrol and rescue service in the waters of Botany Bay and the Cooks River.
BAFA closed in 2012 but local fishermen still wanted a focus for their love of the sport and they formed what is now known as the Bayside Community Recreation Club.
The clubhouse passed back into council control and in 2020, the three-storey building and two-storey extension on the south-eastern bank of Muddy Creek was described in a council report as being in disrepair and is unfit for occupancy.
In November 2020 Bayside Council accepted a tender for the demolition of the Fisherman's Club.
Since then council drafted a new master plan for the site.
The Bayside Community and Recreation Club has continued its activities operating out of demountable buildings on the site.
The slipways are still used to maintain the 70 moored boats in the Cooks River belonging to club members, making it one of the largest established moorings along the coast.
Under the umbrella of the club is the Marine Men's Shed where they use their slipways at Muddy Creek to teach boating maintenance and skills and education for the purpose of marine safety and the preservation of the environment.
"At the slipways we teach young people and others without boating skills how to repair their own boats and also share fishing information," Bayside Community and Recreation Club member Kevin Read said.
"But the club's role is much more than that. It's a place where people who may be feeling isolated, who are widowed or divorced, can come along and engage with the rest of the community.
"It's a good mental health thing. There's a lot pople out there who are lost at the moment and if they link into a group people with a steady tiller it benefits them and the individuals in the club as well. We have seen a lot of astounding results. This is building self-esteem by skills building.
"In conjunction with Waterways and Marine Rescue we train people in boating skills, the operation of marine flares and other safety equipmenmt, and marine radio training."
The club has held a number of open days recently to reach out to the community and inform and involve people in its activities.
At the most recent open day, on Saturday, August 2, the club signed up 20 new members.
"We gave them a questionnaire asking them what activities they may want to see at the club," Mr Read said.
"They asked for kayaking and organised walks and we will be providing these as well in order to increase the club's reach to younger generations.
"Over the summer the club will hold regular kids' fishing days where the club supplies all the required fishing rods, bait and expertise.
"We also want to appeal to all generations. New members may have an older family member who could become involved with the Marine Men's Shed where they can find friendship. Even though it is called the Men's Shed it is open to everyone. It's a multi-generation club. We encourage older members to share their skills in boating and fishing with the younger generation.
"We want to do more to continue this ethos.
"Many of our members today are the proud direct descendants of the men and women who built the club over the past six-and-a-half decades.
"The Bayside area is expanding with new and exciting activities for its residents and we would like to be part of that future."
