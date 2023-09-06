Mondo Rock bassist Paul Christie (Party Boys and Kevin Borich Express) came up with the idea of calling his Mondo bandmates to discuss his desire to revisit the songs that they all recorded back in the 80s and play them live on stage again.
It was for no other reason than it had simply been too long since these three musicians have had the opportunity to perform together.
The response to the idea was a unanimous yes from Mondo guitarist Eric McCusker (Captain Matchbox) who wrote most of the hits for Mondo Rock and 60 per cent of the Chemistry album, and keyboard player James Black (Men At Work, Black Sorrows, Rockwiz) was also excited to create a show with a difference with his old friends and bandmates.
One of the differences is they will be without Mondo Rock singer, Ross Wilson, who has a very busy solo career. After a few phone calls The Chemistry was conceived.
"The idea of revisiting the time when we made the Chemistry album at the start of the 80s and talking about what happened behind the scenes in the studio really appeals to me and I am happy to get on board to do it," Black said.
"The 70s was a great time in Australian music and in our lives. The collection of musicians that came together to make that album was special. The chemistry was right. It was a time of tape machines and weeks in the studio trying to create something new and distinctive and uniquely Australian. That was the core idea for musicians in the 70s.
"At the time we didn't know It was actually the end of an era. Synthesizers were brand new. It was the time before drum machines, auto tune, computers and home recording took over. It was magically exciting to go into the studio. There were always other bands in the studios at the same time and we listened to their records and they listened to ours. Everyone was trying to make good music and to make hits. I remember the time as a great time for us, and would love to share stories about it and play and explore the songs for music fans".
"Mondo Rock came together in an unusual way," McCusker said. "Within a year of us all being thrown together we had a hit single and within two years we had four hit singles and a platinum album. It was like a chemical reaction."
Joining the group on drums will be solo performer on The Voice, the Lozz Benson
November 10, Brass Monkey Cronulla.
