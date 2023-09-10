They ran, jogged or walked - all for a healthy cause.
The weather conditions could not have been better on Sunday, September 10, for the 16th annual Beachside Dash, held at Peter Depena Reserve, Dolls Point.
It was a crispy breeze - a pleasant gust for runners on the go, but as the sun came out for the first whistle at about 7.30am, so did the crowds, basking in the spring sun.
Runners took on either a two, five or 10 kilometre distance, with families there to cheer them on the sandy sidelines.
Participants were all there to support the major fundraiser for the St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation. All money raised on the day go towards the important work behind done behind the scenes in laboratories, including at the Microbiome Research Centre.
The first male over the 10km line was Joel Wooldridge, at 33 minutes and five seconds. The first female across the same distance was Belinda Martin at 37:17.
The 5km winners (male and female first place) were Nathan Breen (15:55) and Clarie Rayner (18:13).
The 2km winners (male and female first place) were Oliver Dalton (7:01) and Lily Molachino (7:40).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.