Money was never really an incentive for Bianca Walkerden to become a teacher.
A genuine passion for wanting to make a difference in students' lives was the main career driver. But knowing that when she graduates, she will have more cash in the bank, certainly adds the 'cherry on top'.
The 24-year-old from Gymea Bay is studying a Bachelor of Primary Education at University of Wollongong, and also runs a tutoring business. She is working towards becoming a teacher in rural and remote communities, and plans on completing a masters degree and Phd in educational psychology in holistic practices in those regions.
Teachers in NSW will become the nation's best paid from October 9, helping tackle the statewide teacher shortage after the NSW Teachers Federation council endorsed a new agreement with the NSW Government.
The agreement varies the current award and runs until October 8, 2024. It represents the most significant improvement to NSW teachers' wages in decades. It was struck after the government withdrew a previous proposal stipulating 2.5 per cent wage increases over three subsequent years.
It means a boost in salaries, with about 95,000 receiving historic increases of up to $10,000 from next term. An initial one year pay deal will see the starting salary for first-year teachers rise from $75,791 to $85,000 and top of the scale teachers will receive an increase from $113,042 to $122,100. School counsellor and casual teachers rates will also be adjusted.
"It's crucial and extremely needed," Ms Walkerden said. "It's not necessarily a pay rise to give passion back, but for teachers who have passion, they are the ones who are burnt out and are not getting that monetary benefit.
"Teachers are an overlooked industry - from public and wider community. I've had push back from friends who have said 'why going into teaching, it's a lazy job where you're 8-3 and get so many holidays'. But people don't realise that while we are paid for those hours, all our lesson plans and professional development is done outside of those hours - it's needed to be able to provide quality education. Doctors and engineers cannot be created without teachers. We are the people who can empower them."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said it was an investment in the state's future. "Giving teachers the pay rise that they deserve is long overdue, not only is it a mark of respect but we need to recruit and retain more teachers," she said.
"There are savings to be had from within the system which we can direct back into paying teachers what they are worth. A qualified teacher paid a fair wage in our classrooms will reap dividends in educational outcomes. It is a responsible and sustainable use of our education budget that goes directly back into the classroom and teachers."
NSW Teachers Federation acting President, Henry Rajendra said it was a historic advance, thanks to the effort of thousands of teachers who campaigned tirelessly.
"Teachers will benefit from this agreement which will immediately begin tackling the teacher shortage. The ultimate beneficiaries are our children," he said.
"We can not forget this staffing crisis was a direct result of the former government's wage cap that artificially suppressed teachers' pay and their policy failures that pushed more and more work on to teachers resulting in intolerable and unmanageable workloads."
The NSW Government is also giving more time back to teachers and principals to focus on helping their students in the classroom by scrapping the need to re-demonstrate their accreditation practice to the regulator every five years.
From November, teachers will need to declare to the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA), that they have completed the required professional development aligned to the Australian Professional Standards for Teachers. Principals will no longer need to sign off on a teacher's practice every five years under the revamp, but schools must continue to notify NESA if they have determined a teacher fails to meet the necessary Australian Professional Standards for Teachers.
Teachers still need to complete the 100 hours of professional development every five years.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.