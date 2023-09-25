"Teachers are an overlooked industry - from public and wider community. I've had push back from friends who have said 'why going into teaching, it's a lazy job where you're 8-3 and get so many holidays'. But people don't realise that while we are paid for those hours, all our lesson plans and professional development is done outside of those hours - it's needed to be able to provide quality education. Doctors and engineers cannot be created without teachers. We are the people who can empower them."

