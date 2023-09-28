The Rachid family of Beverly Hills is participating in the HeartKidsTwo Feet and a Heartbeat event at Western Sydney Parklands, Lizard Log Park, on October 15.
It's a charity event that brings together HeartKids families and the community for a four kilometre walk in support for those affected by congenital heart disease (CHD), one of the largest causes of infant death in Australia.
Every day eight children are born with CHD, and four young lives are lost each week.
HeartKids is the only national non-profit organisation solely dedicated to supporting and advocating for people impacted by the condition.
Born with suspected Trisomy 21, Mahdi underwent critical surgery at four months of age to repair an atrioventricular septal defect (AVSD). Mahdi was confirmed as having a loud heart murmur, which would require surgery when Mahdi reached a weight of five kilograms. But this was complicated by his ongoing struggle with feeds, which resulted in poor weight gain. He had surgery earlier this year, to repair his AVSD. After recovering from surgery, Mahdi has been weaned off medication and is growing and gaining weight.
This year's campaign aims to rally 4500 participants with a fundraising goal of $350,000 across each of the events nationally. Funds raised will directly assist HeartKids in its mission to provide increased support to families navigating the challenges of CHD. Over the past year alone, HeartKids has facilitated 1700 check-in calls to individuals, extended assistance to more than 870 families in hospital environments, and offered direct financial help to over 218 families.
Money raised through the walk goes back into the community through HeartKids, including delivering in-hospital and family support programs, camps for children and young people living with CHD, and hosting vital education days and peer support programs to help families cope with the significant effects of the disease.
