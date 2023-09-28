Born with suspected Trisomy 21, Mahdi underwent critical surgery at four months of age to repair an atrioventricular septal defect (AVSD). Mahdi was confirmed as having a loud heart murmur, which would require surgery when Mahdi reached a weight of five kilograms. But this was complicated by his ongoing struggle with feeds, which resulted in poor weight gain. He had surgery earlier this year, to repair his AVSD. After recovering from surgery, Mahdi has been weaned off medication and is growing and gaining weight.