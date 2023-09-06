A council proposal to replace Como swimming pool with a year-around water play park is strongly has proved "very divisive".
Community engagement found 43 per cent of comments very supportive or supportive, while 35 per cent were not supportive of the strategic direction.
"The feedback was very divisive," said a staff report being considered by councillors.
"It is noted that most respondents that commented on the need for the pool to remain also requested it remain free."
The report proposed options, including a cost-benefit study, further investigation or proceeding with the proposal.
Como pool is free and opens from October to March.
Community feedback included:
