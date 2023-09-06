"Great idea that makes it accessible to more and reduces the cost of having to staff this facility. Also means can be open all year around.".



"I think this is a good idea. I lived in Darwin for a number of years and could see a similar concept in Como - cafes, playground, waterpark."



"Love this idea! Important to make sure it's got something for a range of ages."



"Need more details on water play park needed before being able to decide if this is a better option than existing pool."



"Would want to know more about potential plans. If the new water park would be basic, then the pool seems like a much better community offering."



"We love the pool as it is - it's perfect for so many young children that live in the area - we would hate for it to be turned into a water play park.



"We would love of the original pool had longer opening hours."

