In many corners of the Shire you can find unexpected pockets of sporting brilliance.
At Seymour Shaw Park in Miranda, quietly training without fanfare, four teenagers with stars in their eyes have been discovered.
They have been named in the impossibly hard to get into, NSW state football side.
Three of them come from the high-flying Sutherland Sharks under-15 team: Toby Tindale, Jordan Graoroski and goalie Jai Ajanovic.
Haydar Hijazi is from the under-16 Sharks side.
Literally thousands were eligible for selection and three Shire boys from the same team made it.
Striker Graoroski has movements beyond his years, speed off the mark that only the world's best possess, and a depth of hunger to find the net that few players ever develop.
Graoroski is a student at Sylvania High and is the highest goal-scorer in his league. The Sharks sit 2nd behind the Western Sydney Wanderers Academy, who have multiple players in this state team, showing the depth of ability in this comp.
"It's been a long process to get here," he said.
"The years of playing and sacrifice, then when we all made rep sides, the process of having to play well in front of NSW talent scouts every week has been a journey but all worth it now."
Graoroski and Tindale, a midfielder who feeds his striker perfect balls consistently, and who himself has devastating striking capabilities, will join giant goalie Jai on a trip abroad to Europe later this year.
There they will be thrust into the furnace of competition against Pommy superstar lads who are also in elite Academies.
"We can't wait to get there," said Endeavour High star Tindale, who plays in contact lenses every match.
"I have to thank my parents for all the enthusiasm, and all the driving and all the money they have put into making my dreams of football success come true.
"And that dream is probably two-fold, firstly to play in the Spanish League for Barcelona, and to make the Australian team, and this NSW team is the pathway."
From these interstate games, which will be at Valentine Park in Glenmore, NSW a Joeys Under 17 National side will be chosen.
These boys are still young for that side at this stage, but their abilities are forcing them to be looked at - Graoroski is fancied to make the Joey's side.
Goalie Jai Ajanovic has almost an uncanny ability to predict where balls are being driven into the goal mouth, and he is considered the best keeper his age in Australia.
His ability and style make him a Joey's candidate too, while Tindale is as safe as houses in the midfield.
Their coach at the Sharks is Nick Dimovski.
This season with the help of his trio of stars, he has orchestrated a win over the high-flying Wanderers in their league and from that moment the Shire boys have been on the selector's radar.
Their Joey's National side will be announced after this weekend of Valentine Park competition and, if they can all put their best feet forward, an Aussie side is in view.
