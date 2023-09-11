All roads lead to the seventh Sylvanvale Pre-WWll Car show, which will be held on Sunday September 17 in the council car park in Flora Street, Sutherland.
The event, from 8.30am to 3pm, will feature more than 100 vintage cars, as well as kids' pedal cars, scooters, prams and a 100-year-old wooden Penny-Farthing bicycle.
All funds raised on the day will go to Sylvanvale's new, state-of-the-art specialist disability accommodation in Illawong.
Vintage car collector Ken Warburton created the show to further the work of his parents, who were among Sylvanvale founders.
Mr Warburton, the 2023 Sutherland Shire Citizen of the Year, is displaying four of his own vehicles, including "Hoover", a 1929 AA Ford flatbed two tonne truck, which was used in building the Hoover Dam in Arizona from 1931-1936.
The show will also feature a very impressive 1939 Rolls Royce Phantom lll with a V/12 engine, the owners of whom are allowing people to be photographed in this treasure for a small donation, a 1908 Renault, 1913 Model T Ford Speedster, 1929 Pierce Arrow (one of only two in Australia), 1936 Derby Bentley, vintage speed cars and a Vintage Model T Ford Tow Truck.
There will also be variations of classic vehicles that various car club members will show on the day.
The event will include a BBQ, food stalls and raffles.
Entry is $12 for families and couples and $7 for singles.
For further information, visit: https://www.sylvanvale.com.au/car-show/
