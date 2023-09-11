St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sylvanvale's seventh Pre-WWll car show to be held on Sunday September 17 at Sutherland

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated September 12 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:25am
Sylvanvale CEO Leanne Fretten, Ken Warburton and Graeme (Cappy) Etherden with Hoover. Picture supplied
All roads lead to the seventh Sylvanvale Pre-WWll Car show, which will be held on Sunday September 17 in the council car park in Flora Street, Sutherland.

