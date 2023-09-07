St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Royal National Park platypus project achieves major milestone

September 7 2023 - 10:00am
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe releases a platypus in Royal National Park in May 2023. Picture R Freeman, UNSW
Ten platypuses, which were rehomed in Royal National Park four months ago, are thriving, according University of NSW monitoring.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

