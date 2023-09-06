St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Comment/Your Say

St George letters, sept 16

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Why I am voting Yes

Voting Yes for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is true value of respect, to recognise the world's oldest continuing culture in our Constitution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.