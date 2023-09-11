The first U 20's teams to play in the Sydney First Division Rugby competition at Southern Districts Rugby has held its 50 year reunion.
The Port Hacking Rugby Club is now part of the merged Southern Districts but at the time was a standalone club newly promoted to first division and they had to have an U 20 team.
1972 was a significant time for the young Rugby players and through various means and from differing backgrounds they came together to play rugby- some of them had never played before and some of them had played most of their lives.
They came from high schools and private schools, surf clubs, rugby league and soccer clubs, some from water polo, some were students and some were tradies.
The clubs colours were blue black and white and they proudly wore the crest of the James Cook Endeavour on their chest.
Captain Michael Nethery said they didn't know it at the time but they were creating History.
"The other first division clubs were well established some for more than 100 years." he said at the reunion.
"They had experienced coaches. They had schools, junior clubs and representative teams to recruit players. But we were starting from ground zero-It was a big ask -but that was the challenge."
On the playing field it was a lean first year, but they pushed on and with the lessons of the previous year learnt and some good new blood they made it to the semi finals.
The top bar at Northies was their meeting room and their success was due to the driving force of Club President John Harvey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.