Endeavour Principal James Kozlowski says Jack leads by example. "Jack not only excels in leadership, but is academic and an outstanding sportsman," he said. "Over many years he has earned the respect of staff, his peers and the entire Endeavour community with his actions and attitude. Jack is a wonderful ambassador for the school and is always willing to help others. Despite his outstanding achievements in all areas of school life, Jack remains humble and continues to apply himself, knowing the value of hard work in all pursuits. Jack will no doubt carry his much admired qualities beyond his school years."

