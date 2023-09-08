St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Schools sweep up wins in the NSW Minister's and Secretary Awards for Excellence 2023

By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 8 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Among the NSW Department of Education award winners were Endeavour Sports High School captain Jack Heslehurst and principal James Kozlowski. Picture by John Veage
Among the NSW Department of Education award winners were Endeavour Sports High School captain Jack Heslehurst and principal James Kozlowski. Picture by John Veage

Excellence in NSW public education was recognised strongly in St George and Sutherland Shire, with the 2023 NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence, celebrating outstanding achievement in the classroom.

