Excellence in NSW public education was recognised strongly in St George and Sutherland Shire, with the 2023 NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence, celebrating outstanding achievement in the classroom.
The awards are a nod to the best of public schooling, outstanding achievement of individuals and breakthrough school initiatives centred around literacy, numeracy, science, student well-being and community partnerships.
Among the 165 awards presented to teachers, students, employees and parents, were schools and students in the region. Endeavour Sports High School received the Secretary's Award for School Achievement at Sydney's Town Hall, presented by NSW Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar.
The achievement award recognises NSW public schools that have successfully created a sustainable learning environment through a whole-of school project. Schools receiving this award must demonstrate significant improvement in learning outcomes and opportunities, excellence in student learning, maximising learning opportunities for all students as well as community leadership.
Endeavour was recognised for its High Expectations Policy, which established a framework for ensuring that all students receive the right encouragement and support to achieve academically, on the sporting field and in extracurricular activities.
Since its implementation, the policy been the centrepiece of the school's student wellbeing and academic systems, producing some of the best academic results in the state. Its effectiveness has been recognised by the entire school community, reflected in the 70 per cent growth in student enrolments since its inception.
It wasn't the only gong - Endeavour's male school captain Jack Heslehurst, received the Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement, which recognised outstanding year 12 students who have excelled in their secondary years across academic excellence, sports, cultural, community and leadership.
Endeavour Principal James Kozlowski says Jack leads by example. "Jack not only excels in leadership, but is academic and an outstanding sportsman," he said. "Over many years he has earned the respect of staff, his peers and the entire Endeavour community with his actions and attitude. Jack is a wonderful ambassador for the school and is always willing to help others. Despite his outstanding achievements in all areas of school life, Jack remains humble and continues to apply himself, knowing the value of hard work in all pursuits. Jack will no doubt carry his much admired qualities beyond his school years."
Another student highlighted for the award was Dylan Adams of Caringbah High School, a long-standing member of the student representative council, vice captain and Youth Parliament member for Rockdale electorate. He is a skilled musician, public speaker, and was elected as a delegate to the 2022 United Nations Youth National Conference.
James Cooks Boys' High School received the Secretary's Award for an Outstanding School Initiative, presented to a school that demonstrates, via a specific program, event or initiative - their commitment to teaching and learning outcomes, leadership, supporting the students and/or creating a sustainable learning environment.
Through its implementation of learning through reading and writing, the school made a significant impact on improving teachers' practice in delivering high quality, explicit teaching of literacy to all students in all classrooms. The effect of this initiative on students' learning has resulted in them performing at or above expected growth against the State and Statistically Similar School Groups and meeting departmental and school set targets in literacy over the previous five years.
The program has been running for six years, focused on junior years. Students learn comprehension, word identification, guided writing and language. Since implemented, there has been a marked improvement in students' reading, above the state average and average of similar schools.
Also nabbing the Secretary's Award for Outstanding school initiative, was Caringbah North Public School for its leadership pathway program, which is based on the idea that leadership is 'more than a badge'. This initiative, which offers a genuine experience for students to develop practical leadership tools and skills, has evolved over the years based on the feedback of students. The sustainability of this program has been demonstrated through the collective belief from staff that it builds and develops a diverse leadership team, where every child has the opportunity to lead their peers. The year 6 cohort become the leaders of the upcoming leaders, building relationships and social/emotional learning, as mentors and role models of their peers.
