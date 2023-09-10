St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Blakes bounty at Dragons Medal Awards

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Lawrie won the 2023 Dragons Medal, the Members Player of the Year Award, and the Community Involvement Award. Picture John Veage
Blake Lawrie won the 2023 Dragons Medal, the Members Player of the Year Award, and the Community Involvement Award. Picture John Veage

Front rower Blake Lawrie was named the 2023 Dragons Medal recipient at the club's annual presentation night held at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.