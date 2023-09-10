Front rower Blake Lawrie was named the 2023 Dragons Medal recipient at the club's annual presentation night held at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong last week.
Lawrie is a local junior who's been with the club since 2012.
Captain Ben Hunt had taken the top gong in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
The 26-year-old also received the Red V Members Player of the Year and the Community Involvement Award which showed his impact as a community leader both on and off the field.
Lawrie enjoyed a sensational season for the Dragons in a poor year- playing 22 games and averaged a career-high 135 run metres per game whilst making 680 total tackles at 94 per cent.
Having proven himself as a respected senior voice amongst the group, Lawrie earnt the first captaincy game of his career in Round 19 against the Raiders.
In January the Dragons were boosted with the re-signing of the prop through to the end of the 2026 season.
"We're building something nice and there was no other choice in my mind but to stay at the Dragons," the 26-year-old said after inking his new long-term deal at the start of the season.
Whilst it was Lawrie who took home the most silverware, a number of other players were recognised for their standout seasons.
Jack de Belin was awarded the Immortals Trophy for his outstanding commitment, dedication, and attitude in all aspects of his rugby league preparation, training, and performance.
The 32-year-old played 16 games in 2023 averaging 115 run metres and making 691 tackles at 96 per cent efficiency whilst also earning a captaincy debut in Round 13 against newcomers the Dolphins.
The Geoff Selby Memorial Trophy for NRL Emerging Talent was won by Toby Couchman.
A Thirroul Butchers junior, the 19-year-old Couchman made his NRL debut in the side's season opener against the Titans and would go on to play 15 games scoring a pair of tries.
He was joined in the top grade by twin brother Ryan with the duo sharing the field for the first time at NRL level in Round 24 against the Rabbitohs in Cairns.
Alex Lobb was named the NSW Cup Player of the Year whilst Zane Musgrove earnt the NSW Cup Coach's Award.
Ben Johnson took home the Paul McGregor Trophy for Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year whilst Tyrell Fuimaono was awarded the Mark Coyne Trophy for Career Development.
Scott Stewart was named the Club Person of the Year for his role in assisting players' wellbeing and career advancement.
Ben Hunt (300) and Jack de Belin (200) were both recognised for reaching milestones game numbers this season.
