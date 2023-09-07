Overcoming language barrier to accessing vital services

The cost of living crisis is hitting culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities particularly hard as language and cultural barriers are hindering them from getting access to vital services.
While government services are readily available, it is often difficult for CALD communities to understand and use government benefits.
Councillor Nancy Liu submitted a Notice of Motion to the August 28 asking Georges River Council to partner with Service NSW and not-for-profit community organisations to promote the Service NSW Savings Finder Program to CALD communities.
The Savings Finder Program, formerly called "Cost of Living Program", offers 75 State Government rebates and vouchers that are on offer to eligible NSW residents to alleviate cost of living pressures.
Financial assistance is available in areas such as energy and utilities, driving, public transport, health, child care, recreation and leisure, home and other services.
"The cost of living is increasing, with many local services seeing a significant increase in people accessing services," Councillor Liu said.
"The St George Domestic Violence Committee can no longer accept new referrals and others have said they have seen an increase in the number of people accessing services for the first time, even those who are employed and yet still in need of financial assistance.
"Especially for those people from CALD backgrounds, due to the barriers of different languages and cultures, it is even harder for them to be accessible to understand and use those government benefits.
"I think it is the right timing for Council to lead this initiative, work closely with Service NSW and local not-for-profit community organisations on a regular basis," she said.
The General Manager of the Chinese Australian Services Society (CASS), Ivan Wong said his organisation is pleased to work with Georges River Council and Cr Liu to promote to the local CALD communities the assistance that can be available to them.
"In the past year, the inflation is hitting hard on families, especially the low income earners," Mr Wong said.
"Even though the State Government has some special programs like the Savings Finder Program to give help, people from CALD background are disadvantaged because of the language barrier they are facing in accessing information."
Service NSW will have a stall at the Migrant Information Day at Marana Auditorium, Hurstville on October 11 to promote the Program to new migrants. The event is hosted by St George Multicultural Network, of which Georges River Council is a member.
Council officers will continue to collaborate with Service NSW Support Services Specialists about how best to promote the Program to target audiences, and to invite Service NSW to community events where appropriate.
The council will continue to promote the Savings Finder Program to Council's reference groups, advisory committees and inter-agencies, providing translated materials when available.
And it will promote elements the Program to Georges River Council's Multicultural Reference Group, such as sharing details of the First Lap voucher program, which provides vouchers towards the cost of swimming lessons.
