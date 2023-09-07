St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Overcoming language barrier to accessing vital services

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
People from CALD backgrounds, due to the barriers of different languages and cultures, find it harder to access, understand and use government benefits, Councillor Nancy Liu said.
The cost of living crisis is hitting culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities particularly hard as language and cultural barriers are hindering them from getting access to vital services.

