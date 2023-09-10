Zachary Richau sports success

Zachary Richau is a year 12 student at Kogarah's Marist College and this year was elected as overall Sportsman of the school as well as Football Player of the year.
He was also named sportsman of year 11 in 2022.
Awarded at the annual Celebration of Sporting Excellence Awards ceremony, this awards ceremony recognises the commitment of students to represent the college in a multitude of sports and their sporting successes.
He is a goalkeeper and plays NPL with Bankstown United FC and has been selected for the U20's competition in 2024.
Zach plays AFL, soccer, touch footy, swimming and also had a stint at men's netball.
He was captain of his soccer team but has also refereed touch football.
Obsessed with everything football he is also an Australian Touch Football level 3 referee and is also a referee at Junior NRL.
He has always advocated sport in the school community and is a highly respected school leader.
