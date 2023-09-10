St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Zachary Richau sports success

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:10am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zachary Richau was named Kogarah Marist College Sportsman of the School.
Zachary Richau was named Kogarah Marist College Sportsman of the School.

Zachary Richau is a year 12 student at Kogarah's Marist College and this year was elected as overall Sportsman of the school as well as Football Player of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.