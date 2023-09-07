Hardship relief changes for shire ratepayers

St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire Council makes changes for residents experiencing hardship in paying rates

By Murray Trembath
Updated September 8 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:00am
Sutherland Shire Council will allow residents whose rates have risen steeply due to new land valuations to make their payments over a longer period.

