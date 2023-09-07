Hardship relief changes for shire ratepayers

Sutherland Shire Council will allow residents whose rates have risen steeply due to new land valuations to make their payments over a longer period.
Councillors have also agreed with a staff recommendation to introduce new criteria for residents in general, who seek rates relief due to hardship.
Some residents have had their council rates increase by more than 30 per cent this year due to new land valuations.
Rates will not be written off, but the council will offer a revised payment schedule over a two-year timeframe with accrued interest written off on the successful completion of the arrangement.
Under the current hardship policy applicable to all ratepayers, an application for relief has to include the submission of a range of personal financial information and data to be assessed by council staff.
In future, hardship relief applications will no longer require the applicant/s to provide any of their personal financial information or data to the council,
instead applications will have to include supporting evidence from a suitably qualified financial counsellor, for example, Wesley Mission.
The council has come to the belief that skilled professionals, at arm's length from council, are best placed to determine the validity of a customer's personal financial situation.
This approach will also eliminate the need for the council to collect, store and protect sensitive personal information relating to the customer.
The qualifying criteria will restrict hardship applications to properties which are the principal place of residence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.