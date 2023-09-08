"It would be worth looking at proper water fun park type facilities (water slides etc.) which could be a real money spinner."



"Engadine definitely needs to utilise the space more as it could service the area it surrounds better. I know a lot of people that bypass it and come to Sutherland for its lack of amenities."



"Overall strategy good - would like to see major improvements in the short term for spin room, reintroduction of a cafe, upgrade of pinned weights machines - some obviously don't work. All change rooms and shower areas need major overhaul."



"I believe that an indoor heated pool is not required. There is excessive cost to making it indoor and if it is heated adequately then that should be sufficient."

