Residents have had their say on Sutherland Shire Council's draft leisure centre strategy.
A total of 1353 responses were received during the 42-day exhibition period from May 25 to July 6.
A council staff report said 88 per cent of respondents were neutral, supportive, or very supportive of the strategy.
Plans for Sutherland Leisure Centre received the most positive feedback, while a proposal to convert the Como pool into a year-around water play park least supported.
The consultation results will be considered at the September council meeting.
Sutherland Leisure Centre
Eight-seven per cent of respondents were very supportive or supportive of the strategy to integrate the swimming centre and basketball stadium, with additional features and spaces for water-play attractions, indoor programming and gym.
An 8-10 court indoor sports stadium is proposed. The estimated cost is $80-$150 million depending on the scale of redevelopment and integration.
Comments included:
Caringbah Leisure Centre
Sixty-six per cent were very supportive or supportive of the strategy to redevelop the swimming complex with an indoor heated programming pool, water-plan and gym. The cost would be $50-$150 million depending on level of precinct integration.
The council received 234 survey responses following information published on social media the council was intending to close Jacaranda Preschool in the Caringbah precinct.
Each email submission received a response "correcting the misinformation", by stating the strategy only considered aquatic and sports facilities in the precincts.
Comments included:
Engadine Leisure Centre
Seventy per cent of respondents were very supportive or supportive of the strategy to replace the 50 metre outdoor pool, examine indoor opportunities and, in the long term, provide an indoor programming pool and toddlers' water-play space. The cost would be $5-7 million for pool and plant replacement.
Comments included:
Menai Indoor Sports Centre
Sixty-six per cent were very supportive or supportive of the strategy, involving roof replacement, other maintenance issues addressed and an investigation of overall functionality. Cost: $1 million for new roof.
Comments included
"A bigger Indoor Sports Centre required to facilitate all sports especially the gymnastics".
Como Swimming Pool
The proposal to replace the 25 metre, free pool, which opens during the warmer months with a year-around water play park proved "very divisive".
Community engagement found 43 per cent of comments very supportive or supportive, while 35 per cent were not supportive of the strategic direction.
Comments included:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.