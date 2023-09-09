Weekly Wrap: Cost of living crisis bites

Hello readers,
You know the cost of living crisis is hitting home when much-loved and well-established businesses are forced to close their doors. One of The Leader's most read stories this week was Murray Trembath's account of the closure of two fruit and vegetable operators. The Whole Fruit & Grocery Store at Southgate Sylvania closed on August 31 while Jannali Quality Fruit & Vegetables rolled down the shutters for the last time weeks earlier.
Whole Fruit & Grocery Store owner Daphne Raiti said retail in general was suffering with the economic downturn, "but independent fruit and vegetable suppliers have been impacted the most".
Other news that has got locals talking are the doubts cast over the proposed clifftop walkway through Hungry Point Reserve at Cronulla.
With Crown Lands foreshadowing major changes to the plans in discussions with Sutherland Shire Council, mayor Carmelo Pesce has reacted strongly to any possible reversal.
The project, which has been planned over several years, would link the Esplanade at Salmon Haul with Darook Park and provide spectacular views over Port Hacking and Gunnamatta Bay.
We've also been following the ongoing saga of the region's bus services, including the case of an 88-year-old Bangor woman's problems with missing buses.
NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen said there has been an improvement in bus services but more still needs to be done.
"We still aren't satisfied with the level of service in Region 10, but we are seeing some significant improvements for passengers," she said.
Meanwhile, the developer of Kogarah's first commercial development in almost 20 decades, the $15 million Wynne tower, shared his thoughts on revitalising the suburb's economy.
Danny Daher has called on the state government to step-up and help revive the area.
"I'm stepping up to the mark to get business back to Kogarah and we now need the state government to also step-in and open the courthouse and return Kogarah to a bustling economic hub," he said.
Leader journalist Eva Kolimar has shared the moving account of Jacinta Frawley-Werger following her diagnosis with ovarian cancer. The Sutherland resident agreed to be interviewed for a podcast called 'On The Down Low: Speaking About Ovarian Cancer,' with the podcast recently receiving a special mention at the annual Central and Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network awards.
Leaving this week on a high note, we were happy to share the news that 10 platypuses, which were rehomed in Royal National Park four months ago, are thriving.
The University of NSW confirmed the good news after installing 10 acoustic monitors along the Hacking River and Kangaroo Creek to record the platypuses' movements.
"To have the precious mammals back in the Royal National Park after a 50-year absence is a wonderful thing for the species and our community," said Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Acting Editor
