Weekly Wrap: Cost of living crisis bites

You know the cost of living crisis is hitting home when much-loved and well-established businesses are forced to close their doors. One of The Leader's most read stories this week was Murray Trembath's account of the closure of two fruit and vegetable operators. The Whole Fruit & Grocery Store at Southgate Sylvania closed on August 31 while Jannali Quality Fruit & Vegetables rolled down the shutters for the last time weeks earlier.