Elderly residents in retirement living at a facility at South Hurstville have been told they will be re-located within the next year.
Anglicare's Mary Andrews Village includes an independent living site. Families say they were notified on August 30, with written confirmation received a week later.
Relatives say it's left residents worried that they may have no choice but to move to Anglicare's other sites at Kirrawee or Taren Point as there are no other Anglicare retired living opportunities in St George. Elected spokesman for residents, Graeme Cartwright, whose elderly mother lives independently at the site, said residents and families were disappointed at the lack of clarity.
"It's got 13 apartments and about eight or nine residents. The occupied units went down to eight. My concern is we don't know what's happening," he said. "There's no DA and they haven't informed us what they will do with the site."
Mr Cartwright said because many residents were older and less mobile, it was not a desirable solution to be transferred. "Some residents have connections to the aged care facility at the village and need to visit multiple times a day for meals," he said. "Mum is almost 85 and has been there six and a half years. For loved ones - their husband or wife is in the nursing home and if moved they wouldn't be able to get to them otherwise."
A spokesperson for Anglicare Sydney, said Anglicare's strategy in retirement living is to provide a supportive living environment with all appropriate and requisite services to ensure comfortable, contemporary community living, meeting the expectations of both our current and future residents.
"As part of that strategy, Anglicare has been conducting a review of its retirement living villages," the spokesperson said. "After very careful consideration, the Board has determined that Mary Andrews Village, in its current condition, has reached the stage in its life cycle that indicates that it is no longer positioned to meet the best future needs of its residents at the standards expected.
"The decision has been made to progressively vacate Mary Andrews Village; a process expected to occur across a 12 month period. No firm decision has been made about the future of the village, and several options are under consideration."
He said Anglicare was discussing people's homes and their choice of residence. "This is an emotional and personal matter for many. It is our experience that once such decisions have been announced, the choice to move is better than the experience of a slow decline of a community," the spokesman said.
"Anglicare is working with each resident, individually, and their families where appropriate, to identify suitable opportunities to relocate Mary Andrews Village residents, both within the Anglicare portfolio.
"Discussions with individual Mary Andrews village residents will remain confidential, as most residents would expect them to be. However, we can say that where a Mary Andrews Village resident makes a choice to relocate to another Anglicare retirement village, this will come at no additional cost to that resident. There will be no out-of-pocket expenses incurred by a resident in this instance."
He said Anglicare was still in the early stages of discussion with individual residents.
"Anglicare is constantly aware of its obligations under the Residential Villages Act 1999 and will continue to ensure all obligations are met," he said. "We will continue to offer pastoral support and counselling services to all residents at Mary Andrews Village."
