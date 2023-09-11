St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Trip hazards a barrier to safe shopping, says Hurstville business owner

JG
By Jim Gainsford
September 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hurstville business-owner Allan Zreik believes trip hazards are a barrier to safe shopping in the suburb's central business district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.