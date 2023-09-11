Trip hazards a barrier to safe shopping, says Hurstville business owner

"To report a trip hazard on a public footpath in Hurstville CBD or anywhere else in Georges River, you can submit a Log It Fix It request online. If possible, please provide photographs of the trip hazard. Within 24 hours of receiving your request, Council will make the area safe by temporarily asphalting the area. If permanent repairs are required, these will also be scheduled. When submitting a footpath maintenance request, you can also indicate that you would like to receive email or mobile notifications to confirm your request has been received and to stay updated on its progress."