Trip hazards a barrier to safe shopping, says Hurstville business owner

Hurstville business-owner Allan Zreik believes trip hazards are a barrier to safe shopping in the suburb's central business district.
Mr Zreik, who was president of the St George Business Chamber seven years, stepped down last month to concentrate on his own business, Zed and Zed Jewellers in Hurstville Westfield.
Although he has resigned, Mr Zreik said he will be keeping a watching brief on the CBD.
He said a priority for the council should be the appearance of Forest Road in the Hurstville CBD.
During a walk through the CBD he pointed out a number of trip hazards in paving.
"It's very dangerous in some areas," he said. "This is particularly true for the elderly or the disabled. There are loose bricks, uneven paving and trip hazards in too many places.
"Councillors should take regular walks through the CBD to see standards are kept up in the shopping area," he said
"As a business-owner in Hurstville for more than four decades I care about the area," he said.
"I like the centre to look good. It means we attract good customers and local business will be good.
"We need to this of the cleanliness of the area and the state of the footpaths to ensure the safety of shoppers coming into the area," he said.
A council spokesperson said, " Council proactively undertakes inspections of the footpath network within the Local Government Area as part of an ongoing footpath renewal program. We also encourage community members to report trip hazards on local footpaths via the Log It Fix It online portal on our website.
"Log It Fix It requests for footpath repair and replacement that identify public safety concerns are prioritised by Council's City Presentation teams, who carry out regular cold patch adjustments and other works to remove trip hazards identified on public walkways within the Hurstville CBD and the wider Local Government Area.
"Requests are then assigned to Council's City Maintenance teams to carry out permanent repairs or replacement. Council's City Maintenance team has an adopted budget of $460,000 for footpath repairs, with budget priority placed on addressing issues of public safety.
"To report a trip hazard on a public footpath in Hurstville CBD or anywhere else in Georges River, you can submit a Log It Fix It request online. If possible, please provide photographs of the trip hazard. Within 24 hours of receiving your request, Council will make the area safe by temporarily asphalting the area. If permanent repairs are required, these will also be scheduled. When submitting a footpath maintenance request, you can also indicate that you would like to receive email or mobile notifications to confirm your request has been received and to stay updated on its progress."
