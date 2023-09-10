St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Opinion/National Opinion

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Getting our state's priorities right

September 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns.
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns.

My Government's first budget will be a foundation for a better and more secure future for NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.