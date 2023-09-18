St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dragons team rebuild starts

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Flanagan will link up with his father Shane at the Dragons next season after stints with Cronulla, Roosters and the Bulldogs. Picture NRL Images
Kyle Flanagan will link up with his father Shane at the Dragons next season after stints with Cronulla, Roosters and the Bulldogs. Picture NRL Images

In a surprise to no-one the Dragons summer might not be all rosy as captain Ben Hunt and his continued desire to return home to Queensland seems to be still simmering, even though he told coach Flanagan "I'll be here next season".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.