In a surprise to no-one the Dragons summer might not be all rosy as captain Ben Hunt and his continued desire to return home to Queensland seems to be still simmering, even though he told coach Flanagan "I'll be here next season".
Hunt has said that he is committed to the Dragons in 2024 after speaking with the incoming coach, however he refused to commit to 2025.
Shane Flanagan is a proven premiership-winner and Hunt has outlined the type of players he wants to see recruited by the new coach. He will make Mal Meninga's Australia side for the end-of-season tests before having time off, returning to Wollongong for pre-season.
The Red V team shake-up has continued with forward Zane Musgrove granted an early release from his contract last week with a year left on his contract.
It follows a disappointing debut season in Wollongong for the 27-year-old, which started with an ugly incident with winger Mikaele Ravalawa following the side's Charity Shield loss in February.
Musgrove played 11 NRL games at the Red V, winning the the club's NSW Cup player of the year award so he still has something to offer.
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan will coach his son Kyle next season after the Bulldogs utility joined the Dragons on a two-year deal.
Flanagan, who'll be on the move to a fourth NRL club in six years, joins his father Shane at the Dragons. It's the second time Kyle has played with his father as coach, Shane giving him his 2018 debut at Cronulla.
Flanagan will reunite with his father after three seasons at Canterbury, where he played 50 NRL games at halfback and hooker.
"Kyle brings great value to our squad in a number of positions," said the Dragons General Manager of Football.
"His competitive nature, experience and knowledge of the game will benefit those around him."
Flanagan will join Rabbitohs prop Hame Sele as Dragons recruits for 2024, while the Red V has released halfback Jayden Sullivan to Wests Tigers. Tautau Moga and prop Nick Lui-Toso will also depart the club.
Flanagan has played 79 games in his NRL career with stints at Cronulla,Roosters and Canterbury.
Kyle told the Sydney Morning Herald he wants to bring success to the Dragons and help the footy team.
"I'm 24 now and about to turn 25, I've had a big learning experience in the NRL and I'm keen to work with him again and strive for the same goal," he said
They will be the third current father-son, coach-player combination in the NRL along with Penrith's Ivan and Nathan Cleary and Brisbane's Kevin and Billy Walters.
The coach has already made changes to operations with an emphasis on sharing training locations between Sydney and Wollongong.
