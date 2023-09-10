Often is said about the need for more mental health support. A deserving occasion to shine a light on those who help the vulnerable people in the community, was recently highlighted.
Among those who are making a difference, is Christine Tang-Pearce, a finalist in the 2023 Central and Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network awards.
The awards recently celebrated and recognised excellence in primary health care, at Hazelhurst Arts Centre Gymea.
An accredited mental health social worker for more than 12 years , Ms Tang-Pearce provides delivery of supportive mental health services to Cantonese and Mandarin speaking clients.
She supported the Chinese community by addressing their isolation, anxiety, and stress during COVID-19.
"Telehealth was delivered to Cantonese and Mandarin clients to manage their trigger from COVID-19 lockdowns, as most of them were isolated, with low income, and limited support," Ms Tang-Pearce said.
"Six to eight sessions of group training helped to reduce their stress, anxiety, and depressive mood, resulting from the uncertain COVID environment. Support was provided to some of the group members who became ill during the lockdowns."
Ms Tang-Pearce has also worked for NSW Victims Services and Victim Support ACT.
She is currently recording mindfulness sessions in Cantonese for the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District, to help people relax, sleep, reduce anxiety and depressive mood.
