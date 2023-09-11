The Beachside Dash, which marked its 16th year on Sunday, is the biggest annual fundraiser for the St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation.
The fun run event encourages people of all ages and physical ability to walk, jog or run two, five or 10 kilometres along the beach, starting and finishing at Peter Depena Reserve, Dolls Point.
Hundreds of runners braved the cool morning with local triathlete Joel Wooldridge first across the line in the 10 km race in 33.05. He said when he broke away he tried to put some space between him and the chasing pack.
"I just got back from high altitude training in the Swiss Alps so it's a lot different conditions here.
"But this event raises money for a good cause so I didn't want to miss it."
In the women's race seasoned campaigner Belinda Martin came home first in 37mins ahead of her training partner Audrey Hall.
"I started of slow and worked my way into it ,I'm just coming back from injury," she said
"I did get chased by a couple of dogs though."
The 5km was won by Nathan Breen (15:55) and Claire Rayner (18:13) and the 2km by Oliver Dalton (7:01) and Lily Molachino (7:40).
