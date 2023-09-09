St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Metropolitan Collieries faces fines of up to $5 million over pollution incidents at Camp Gully Creek, which flows into Hacking River

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 9 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:45am
Black sludge in Camp Gully Creek following the landslip at Metropolitan Colliery in early August. Picture by James McCormack, Wild magazine.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority is prosecuting Metropolitan Collieries following two significant pollution incidents at Camp Gully Creek, which flows into the Hacking River in the Royal National Park.

